Here’s how to dispose of your Christmas tree across the Treasure Valley

As the holiday season winds down, many Idahoans are wondering what is the best way to dispose of live Christmas trees. Throughout the Treasure Valley, there are numerous options.
Ada County residents can compost their Christmas trees this year following the same guidelines for trash disposal.
The tree cannot have any ornaments, tinsel or lights still attached, and it must be detached from the tree stand. If your tree is more than 4 feet, it must be cut into 4-foot lengths or shorter, with branches bundled. The bundles should weigh less than 60 pounds.
Set out the tree bundles for curbside pickup at least 3 feet from your compost cart on your normal trash day. Sorry, no flocked trees or wreaths allowed for compost, according to the city of Boise's website. Instead, those will be collected as trash.
For Canyon County residents, consider dropping off your tree at Kohlerlawn Cemetary, 76 6th St. North, until Jan. 12 or at the Caldwell Event Center until Jan. 14. Those trees must be free of any objects, as they’ll be mulched for use on city walking paths and tree wells.
According to the city of Boise, the Ada County Landfill, 10300 N. Seaman’s Gulch Road, will also accept trees free through the end of January.
