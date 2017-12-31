Idahoans drove the 2 cars involved in Oregon crash that killed 2 truck drivers

Idahoans drove both of the cars involved when two semitrailer trucks collided Saturday in Oregon, killing both truck drivers.
One truck was eastbound on U.S. 20 west of Vale when it veered into the westbound lane for an unknown reason and crashed into the other truck, Oregon State Police said.
A Jeep Wrangler behind the westbound truck collided with the truck’s trailer. A Kia Spectra behind the Jeep then struck the rear of the Jeep.
The Jeep was driven by Leonard, Herr, 60, of Middleton, police said Sunday. The Kia was driven by Albert Nasby, 52, of Fruitland. Airbags deployed in both cars, and neither man was injured.
The truck drivers were Oregonians. The eastbound Kenworth truck was driven by Brian Brunscher, 37, of Springfield. The westbound Freightliner truck was driven by James Shorten, 55, of Portland.
The crash occurred about 9:10 a.m. (Mountain time) near milepost 216 west of Harper. Police said speed and weather conditions were believed to be contributing factors.
The crash closed the highway for more than 12 hours. Through Ontario and Vale, U.S. 20 connects the Treasure Valley with Burns, Bend and the central region of western Oregon.
