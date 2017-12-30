Tractor-trailer trucks collide head-on in Malheur County, killing both drivers

Struggling family enjoys the holidays in its own home through CATCH program

Corinne Higgins, Boise, with her three children ages 6-15, is happy to be in a home after a chaotic year of domestic trouble and homelessness. She reached out to CATCH (Charitable Assistance To Community's Homeless), who helped get her back on her feet. She and her family were able to enjoy the holidays and now have hope for a happier new year.