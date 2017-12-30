Treasure Valley 2018: Otter leaves, further growth arrives, fun events remain

Politics: Butch Otter wraps up his tenure as governor in 2018. The governor's race is among the seven statewide elected offices up for grabs in November. Dining: Four new taco restaurants and a new public marketplace will join the burgeoning foodie scene in the Treasure Valley. Sports: The NCAA men’s basketball tournament rolls into Boise for the ninth time in March. Roads: Idaho’s first two-lane roundabout, a bridge near Harris Ranch and other road projects will dot the Valley landscape starting in spring. Entertainment: The Treefort Music Fest, one of the highlights of the music calendar every year, returns in March. Development: A new YMCA in Meridian and a medical school in Meridian are among the notable commercial and residential projects scheduled in the coming year. Presentation by Jason Lantz jlantz@idahostatesman.com