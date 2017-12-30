Local

Potatoes stall traffic on I-84 in Eastern Oregon; U.S. 20 closed

By Michael Katz

mkatz@idahostatesman.com

December 30, 2017 01:58 PM

Hundreds of spuds stalled traffic Saturday on Interstate 84 in eastern Oregon.

Several crashes in the eastbound lanes backed up traffic Saturday morning. Crashes near milepost 351 led authorities to close the highway temporarily at the Baker City exit. One truck involved in an accident Saturday morning spilled potatoes all over the road. Baker City is about 75 miles from the Idaho border.

The Oregon Department of Transportation warned of black ice and slick road conditions.

U.S. 20 was closed Saturday between Vale and Burns because of a truck crash and vehicle fire. The state advised travelers to wait in a safe place until the highway reopened, because alternate routes such as U.S. 26 were experiencing icy conditions. Officials urged drivers to turn off cruise control and not to follow GPS navigation directions onto unfamiliar roads that may be impassable. For updates, drivers can call 503-588-2941 or visit TripCheck.com.

Michael Katz: 208-377-6444, @MichaelLKatz

