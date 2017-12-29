Triathlons just the tip of the iceberg for this Eagle boy born without limbs

More Videos 1:03 18 months after Idaho's Pioneer Fire, less than 10 percent of forest being salvage logged Pause 1:06 Historic Nampa building (the old library) gets a new life 2:26 How America has changed: 225 years of statistics 0:56 Nampans contribute a personal connection to historic buildings 1:21 What happens when you walk through the door of Boise's new crisis center? 2:25 The 2016 US Quidditch Cup tournament 3:16 The Record Exchange keeps music and creativity spinning in Downtown Boise 3:06 Mitch McConnell says Congress can sell American people on tax reform 3:46 Born without limbs, Eagle boy leads an inspiring life 2:16 Boise River flood damage could cost millions along Greenbelt Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Born without limbs, Eagle boy leads an inspiring life Bowen Toomey was born in 2008 without arms or legs, given up by his birth mother in Serbia and placed in a government-run orphanage. He was adopted by an Eagle family in 2010 and has inspired people in the community and around the world. He even competed in a triathlon last summer. Bowen Toomey was born in 2008 without arms or legs, given up by his birth mother in Serbia and placed in a government-run orphanage. He was adopted by an Eagle family in 2010 and has inspired people in the community and around the world. He even competed in a triathlon last summer. Yuqing Zhu The Idaho Statesman

Bowen Toomey was born in 2008 without arms or legs, given up by his birth mother in Serbia and placed in a government-run orphanage. He was adopted by an Eagle family in 2010 and has inspired people in the community and around the world. He even competed in a triathlon last summer. Yuqing Zhu The Idaho Statesman