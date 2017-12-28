Local

Boise woman dies from injuries sustained in vehicle v. pedestrian crash

By Christina Lords

clords@idahostatesman.com

December 28, 2017 11:29 AM

UPDATED 6 HOURS 1 MINUTES AGO

Barbara M. Whittaker, 68, has been identified as the woman who was hit and killed by a vehicle while crossing the street in a crosswalk on West Ustick Road and North Constantine Street in Boise.

The crash occurred Dec. 19, and Whittaker was transported to to Saint Alphonsus Medical Center in Boise, where she died from her injuries on Wednesday.

The Ada County Coroner’s Office said in a press release that she died of blunt force trauma.

The case is under investigation from the Boise Police Department, and no charges have been filed against the driver at this time, according to Boise Police.

Christina Lords: 208-377-6435, @ChristinaLords

