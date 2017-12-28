Boise woman dies from injuries sustained in vehicle v. pedestrian crash

Barbara M. Whittaker, 68, has been identified as the woman who was hit and killed by a vehicle while crossing the street in a crosswalk on West Ustick Road and North Constantine Street in Boise.
The crash occurred Dec. 19, and Whittaker was transported to to Saint Alphonsus Medical Center in Boise, where she died from her injuries on Wednesday.
The Ada County Coroner’s Office said in a press release that she died of blunt force trauma.
The case is under investigation from the Boise Police Department, and no charges have been filed against the driver at this time, according to Boise Police.
Never miss a local story.
Christina Lords: 208-377-6435, @ChristinaLords
Comments