Player dismissed from Boise State football team in October plans to enroll at ISU

By Michael Katz

December 27, 2017 09:14 PM

Former Boise State and Mountain View football player Jace Richter plans to enroll and play football at Idaho State, he announced Wednesday evening on Twitter.

In the tweet, Richter said he will enroll at Idaho State for the spring semester.

Richter, a freshman, was dismissed from the Boise State football team in October after being accused of assault. He was named in a civil suit by fellow student Ben Taylor, who alleged Richter attacked and injured him in a dormitory in the early hours of Oct. 8.

The incident occurred in a freshman dorm and became public on Oct. 13, when the attorney for student Taylor, 18, filed a lawsuit, alerted local media and circulated a photo of Taylor’s puffy, bruised face taken while Taylor was in a hospital bed.

Since then, Boise police have investigated the incident and prosecutors reviewed the case. Prosecutors said they are not pursuing criminal charges against Richter.

Richter has since filed a countersuit, alleging that he is the victim of the assault and battery. The suit alleges that Taylor fabricated a story about the incident and then spread it via family, friends and media.

Richter, a three-year starter and a repeat All-Idaho selection at Mountain View High in Meridian, was a walk-on freshman safety for the Broncos.

