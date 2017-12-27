Pink Glitter Palette with Eyeshadow & Lip Gloss has been pulled off the market by Claire’s
This popular store pulled 9 products from its shelves. They’ve been linked to causing cancer

By Michael Katz

mkatz@idahostatesman.com

December 27, 2017 04:40 PM

If Christmas shopping took you to to your local Claire’s, you might want to take notice.

The national teen makeup and jewelry store announced that it has pulled nine products from its stores after testing positive for cancer-causing asbestos.

The specific type of asbestos, tremolite, has been linked to mesothelioma, the Miami Herald reports.

The following items tested positive for tremolite asbestos:

  • Ultimate Mega Make Up Set, code 71844
  • Metallic Hot Pink Glitter 48 Piece Makeup Set, code 76094
  • Pink Glitter Cellphone Makeup Compact, code 26556
  • Bedazzled Rainbow Heart Makeup Set, code 11767
  • Rainbow Bedazzled Star Make Up Set, code 20926
  • Rainbow Glitter Heart Shaped Makeup Set,code 97275
  • Mint Glitter Make Up Set, code 74769
  • Rainbow Bedazzled Rectangle Make Up Set, code 21044

The testing started after Kristi Warner, a mother from Rhode Island, sent a sample of a suspicious makeup kit she purchased to an independent laboratory, according to NBC10 in Rhode Island. The kit tested positive for tremolite asbestos; Warner and law firm head John Deaton then purchased 17 products from nine different states. All tested positive, according to NBC10.

There are three Claire’s locations in the Treasure Valley: the Boise Town Square Mall, the Meridian Crossroads on Fairview Avenue near the Village at Meridian and the Treasure Valley Marketplace in Nampa.

Michael Katz: 208-377-6444, @MichaelLKatz

