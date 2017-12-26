A 72-year-old man was stranded in the snow overnight after getting foot stuck in hole

A 72-year-old man was transported to a local hospital Tuesday after spending the night stranded outdoors in the desert south of Boise.
The man was hospitalized with injuries that appear to be serious but not life-threatening, the Ada County Sheriff’s Office said.
The man went target shooting Christmas Day near the Pleasant Valley/Ten Mile Creek roads area when he accidentally stepped in a hole, got stuck and was unable to move, authorities said. He was reported missing by his family at 7 a.m. Tuesday.
Around 2 p.m. Tuesday, passersby found the man lying in the snow near the Bureau of Land Management’s Wild Horse Corrals and called authorities, the Sheriff’s Office said. Searches earlier in the day had proved unsuccessful due to fog and low visibility.
The low overnight temperature in the area the man was found was 16 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.
