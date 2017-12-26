More Videos

  • Woman's body pulled from burning Boise home

    Firefighters pulled a woman from a burning house Wednesday afternoon but she did not survive, according to the Boise Fire Department.

Firefighters pulled a woman from a burning house Wednesday afternoon but she did not survive, according to the Boise Fire Department. Provided by Sam Baca
Woman found at scene of mobile home fire didn’t die of fire-related causes, coroner says

By Nicole Blanchard

nblanchard@idahostatesman.com

December 26, 2017 11:21 AM

UPDATED December 26, 2017 11:37 AM

The Ada County Coroner’s Office identified the 66-year-old woman found in a burned mobile home in Boise last week and said her cause of death was not fire-related, according to a press release.

Carla Coleman, also known as Mary Francis Coleman, was pronounced dead Wednesday night at the scene of a mobile home fire after her body was pulled from the residence on the 2300 block of West Victory Road.

According to the coroner’s office, her cause of death was not fire-related, though a cause and manner of death were still undetermined pending toxicology results. Coleman had not been identified before Tuesday pending notification of next of kin.

The cause of the fire was not known Tuesday morning.

“Anytime somebody dies, it’s always very hard on family members and such. And it always seems to be even worse when it’s right around the holidays,” Battalion Chief Steve Rasulo, of the Boise Fire Department, said. “It’s that time of year. We will start seeing more fires. ... It’s a good opportunity to remind people to check their smoke detectors.”

