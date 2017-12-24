This signing St. Nick makes ‘makes Christmas more real’ for deaf kids

More Videos 1:41 How much do Central Michigan and Wyoming fans know about Idaho? Not much, it turns out. Pause 5:41 Dash-cam video a sobering reminder of winter driving danger 1:20 Phil Hawkins dedicates his heart to helping veterans 1:11 The Boise Christmas Map compiles a list of the best homes lit up for the holidays 4:02 Watch Christmas lights at this Boise house sync perfectly to the radio 2:26 How America has changed: 225 years of statistics 0:31 "Whatever it is, it's a record fish": Boise man hauls in massive rainbow trout 0:41 Vandals tear apart family's Winter Wonderland 0:15 Watch an inversion roll in over the Treasure Valley 3:05 When this signing Santa speaks to deaf kids it ‘makes Christmas more real’ Video Link copy Embed Code copy

When this signing Santa speaks to deaf kids it ‘makes Christmas more real’ For more than 20 years, Sonny Cabbage has been Santa for deaf and hard of hearing kids, plus their families and community members, at Ponderosa Elementary School. Cabbage is deaf, and he remembers what it was like being unable to have a conversation with a Santa who didn't know American Sign Language. That's why he volunteers. (Thanks to sign language interpreter Jill Muir.) For more than 20 years, Sonny Cabbage has been Santa for deaf and hard of hearing kids, plus their families and community members, at Ponderosa Elementary School. Cabbage is deaf, and he remembers what it was like being unable to have a conversation with a Santa who didn't know American Sign Language. That's why he volunteers. (Thanks to sign language interpreter Jill Muir.) Katherine Jones kjones@idahostatesman.com

