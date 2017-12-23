Rescuers at the scene Saturday morning.
Rescuers at the scene Saturday morning. Provided by Caldwell Fire Department

Local

Woman rescued from submerged vehicle after sliding off road in Caldwell

By Michael Katz

mkatz@idahostatesman.com

December 23, 2017 01:51 PM

UPDATED December 23, 2017 05:38 PM

Caldwell Fire and Rescue saved a woman Saturday morning after her vehicle entered a channel of Indian Creek and became 3/4ths submerged.

The woman was driving on East Cleveland Boulevard. At 8:28 a.m., she left the road and went down an embankment that led to the creek, Caldwell Fire and Rescue said. Slick conditions caused the car to leave the road, authorities said.

The woman was shoulder-deep in water when rescuers got to her. The rescue took about 15 minutes; she was transported to a medical facility with unknown injuries and symptoms of hypothermia, according to fire and rescue. Her name was not released.

The Caldwell Police Department also assisted.

Michael Katz: 208-377-6444, @MichaelLKatz

