Holiday closures

December 22, 2017 04:32 PM

What’s open and closed on Monday, Christmas Day:

▪  Schools, colleges and universities are closed.

▪  All city, county, state and federal offices will be closed.

▪  All local libraries are closed.

▪  Trash will not be collected on Christmas and will be delayed by one day the rest of the week.

▪  ValleyRide city buses will not run.

▪  Post offices will be closed, and no mail, except express mail, will be delivered.

▪  Most stores will be closed. Call ahead.

▪  All state liquor stores will be closed.

▪  All banks are closed.

▪  Supermarket hours may vary. Call ahead.

