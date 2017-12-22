Holiday closures

What’s open and closed on Monday, Christmas Day:
▪ Schools, colleges and universities are closed.
▪ All city, county, state and federal offices will be closed.
▪ All local libraries are closed.
Never miss a local story.
▪ Trash will not be collected on Christmas and will be delayed by one day the rest of the week.
▪ ValleyRide city buses will not run.
▪ Post offices will be closed, and no mail, except express mail, will be delivered.
▪ Most stores will be closed. Call ahead.
▪ All state liquor stores will be closed.
▪ All banks are closed.
▪ Supermarket hours may vary. Call ahead.
Comments