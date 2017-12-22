Fundraiser gives you a chance to help prevent homelessness, provide affordable housing

Idaho Housing and Finance Association and its foundation, the Home Partnership Foundation, announced this week that its online fundraiser Avenues for Hope Housing Challenge has raised more than $240,000 this year.
That’s $100,000 more than at the same time last year, IHFA president Gerald Hunter said in a news release. The goal of the initiative is to raise $500,000 by midnight on New Year’s Eve.
“The need is great during the colder winter months with more than 4,000 Idahoans experiencing homelessness last year,” Hunter said. “There’s still plenty of time to donate and we encourage Idahoans to come together in the spirit of the holidays and support these nonprofits who work tirelessly to restore the hope of individuals and families within our community.”
Money from the fundraiser supports shelters and housing service providers around the state to prevent homelessness and improve affordable housing options. Organizations that receive money include Corpus Christi House and CATCH, Inc., in Boise; St. Vincent de Paul of Southwest Idaho; The Jesse Tree of Idaho; Women and Children’s Alliance; and NeighborWorks Boise. A complete list of organizations is available online at AvenuesForHope.org/leaderboards.
Donations are being accepted at AvenuesForHope.org. The fundraiser ends at midnight Dec. 31.
Sven Berg: 208-377-6275, @SvenBerg51
