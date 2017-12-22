Police: man wearing ski mask leaving women’s underwear on subdivision’s front porches

A man in a ski mask covering most of his face has left female underwear on the front porches of two separate houses in the Kelly Creek subdivision this week, according to Meridian police.
A family notified police at about 7 p.m. Monday to report that an unknown man entered their home through the back door. A family member said he was in the shower when he heard his dogs barking. He came downstairs to find the back door open, and he noticed headlights near Heroes Park. He ran to the vehicle, which was occupied by an adult man with a bandanna over his face. As he approached the vehicle, the man sped away. That incident occurred in the 5500 block of North Black Sands Avenue.
During an interview with police, the family said there have been four separate incidents since Nov. 27 in which someone has left women’s underwear on their front porch. They told police they did not contact police prior to now because they believed it may be someone playing a prank.
A similar incident occurred at about 7:30 p.m. Thursday, when Meridian police were dispatched to a burglary in progress in the 2500 block of Cedar Grove Street.
A 48-year-old woman had been taking a nap when she heard a noise and her dog ran upstairs growling. When she walked upstairs, she was confronted by a man with a mask over his face who ran by her and out of the home.
The woman said there was a prior incident on Wednesday in which her doorbell rang, and when she answered, there was a pair of women’s underwear on her doorknob.
The man is described as a white male, approximately 6 feet tall with a thin/medium build, and wearing a thick, black parka jacket with a brown fur-lined hood, dark pants, gloves and a ski mask covering most of his face.
The vehicle from the first incident is described as a dark colored, four-door passenger vehicle.
Anyone with information on any of these incidents, or who know of similar incidents, can call the Meridian Police Department at 208-888-6678.
Christina Lords: 208-377-6435, @ChristinaLords
