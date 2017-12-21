A suspected serial bank robber that the FBI has nicknamed the “Great Outdoors Bandit” is believed to have robbed several Treasure Valley banks. The top two photos show the man believed to be the robber on August 7, when he attempted to exchange stolen cash for smaller bills. The bottom two images show various disguises he has used.
A suspected serial bank robber that the FBI has nicknamed the “Great Outdoors Bandit” is believed to have robbed several Treasure Valley banks. The top two photos show the man believed to be the robber on August 7, when he attempted to exchange stolen cash for smaller bills. The bottom two images show various disguises he has used. Provided by Meridian and Boise police and Salt Lake City FBI
A suspected serial bank robber that the FBI has nicknamed the “Great Outdoors Bandit” is believed to have robbed several Treasure Valley banks. The top two photos show the man believed to be the robber on August 7, when he attempted to exchange stolen cash for smaller bills. The bottom two images show various disguises he has used. Provided by Meridian and Boise police and Salt Lake City FBI

Local

‘Great Outdoors Bandit’ who robbed five Treasure Valley banks pleads guilty

By Michael Katz

mkatz@idahostatesman.com

December 21, 2017 05:17 PM

UPDATED December 22, 2017 12:46 PM

Josue Daniel Alfaro, better known as the “Great Outdoors Bandit” for his robberies of banks in the Treasure Valley, pleaded guilty to five counts of bank robbery and one count of attempted bank robbery, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said Thursday.

Alfaro, 32, of Portland, faces a statutory maximum of 20 years in prison per count. He will be sentenced on March 13, 2018, at the federal courthouse in Boise.

Of Alvaro’s seven robberies or attempted robberies between Dec. 21, 2016, and August 7, 2017, six were in the Treasure Valley. He successfully robbed five banks in Boise and Meridian.

Alvaro took $31,216 from the banks. He was arrested in August at the Los Angeles International Airport while attempting to board a flight to Brussels, Belgium. He was carrying $2,826 in cash obtained from the robberies.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Alvaro earned the “Great Outdoors Bandit” moniker because of the Cabela’s hat and outdoorsy attire he wore during the first few robberies.

Michael Katz: 208-377-6444, @MichaelLKatz

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • How much do Central Michigan and Wyoming fans know about Idaho? Not much, it turns out.

    Central Michigan and Wyoming played in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl on Friday at Albertsons Stadium. Before kickoff, the Idaho Statesman met with fans from both teams and picked their brains about Idaho.

How much do Central Michigan and Wyoming fans know about Idaho? Not much, it turns out.

How much do Central Michigan and Wyoming fans know about Idaho? Not much, it turns out. 1:41

How much do Central Michigan and Wyoming fans know about Idaho? Not much, it turns out.
Phil Hawkins dedicates his heart to helping veterans 1:20

Phil Hawkins dedicates his heart to helping veterans
Despite F-35 snub, Boise mayor still hopeful for future of Gowen Field 2:55

Despite F-35 snub, Boise mayor still hopeful for future of Gowen Field

View More Video