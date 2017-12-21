‘Great Outdoors Bandit’ who robbed five Treasure Valley banks pleads guilty

Josue Daniel Alfaro, better known as the “Great Outdoors Bandit” for his robberies of banks in the Treasure Valley, pleaded guilty to five counts of bank robbery and one count of attempted bank robbery, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said Thursday.
Alfaro, 32, of Portland, faces a statutory maximum of 20 years in prison per count. He will be sentenced on March 13, 2018, at the federal courthouse in Boise.
Of Alvaro’s seven robberies or attempted robberies between Dec. 21, 2016, and August 7, 2017, six were in the Treasure Valley. He successfully robbed five banks in Boise and Meridian.
Alvaro took $31,216 from the banks. He was arrested in August at the Los Angeles International Airport while attempting to board a flight to Brussels, Belgium. He was carrying $2,826 in cash obtained from the robberies.
Alvaro earned the “Great Outdoors Bandit” moniker because of the Cabela’s hat and outdoorsy attire he wore during the first few robberies.
Michael Katz: 208-377-6444, @MichaelLKatz
