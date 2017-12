More Videos 1:41 How much do Central Michigan and Wyoming fans know about Idaho? Not much, it turns out. Pause 3:16 The Record Exchange keeps music and creativity spinning in Downtown Boise 2:26 How America has changed: 225 years of statistics 1:32 Harsin on Vander Esch: 'We're behind him all the way' 4:31 Boise State offensive coaches discuss December’s signees 2:00 It's all downhill from here: Bogus Basin's new mountain coaster 0:41 Vandals tear apart family's Winter Wonderland 1:10 Meridian police released video of driver involved in hit and run 1:17 Boise lights its Christmas tree with hundreds of revellers watching at the Boise Centre 5:21 Rocky Mountain running back Carter Kuehl highlight reel Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

A mink experiences the first day of winter in Boise The Idaho Department of Fish and Game Morrison Knudsen Nature Center in Boise posted a video of a mink running across the icy surface of its beaver dam Thursday afternoon. The Idaho Department of Fish and Game Morrison Knudsen Nature Center in Boise posted a video of a mink running across the icy surface of its beaver dam Thursday afternoon. Idaho Department of Fish and Game Morrison Knudsen Nature Center

The Idaho Department of Fish and Game Morrison Knudsen Nature Center in Boise posted a video of a mink running across the icy surface of its beaver dam Thursday afternoon. Idaho Department of Fish and Game Morrison Knudsen Nature Center