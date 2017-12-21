Police: 21-year-old Nampa man killed after crashing into semi truck on I-84

A Nampa man died early Thursday morning in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 84, according to an Idaho State Police press release.
Shortly before 1 a.m. Thursday, 21-year-old Gabriel Hon, of Nampa, was westbound on I-84 in a 2002 BMW M3 when he struck the back of a semi truck trailer driven by 68-year-old William Lager, of Estacada, Oregon.
Hon hit the back of Lager’s trailer and then struck the concrete barrier in the median. He was not wearing a seat belt and died of injuries at the scene, police said. An Ada County Coroner’s Office report released Thursday afternoon concluded that Hon died of blunt force trauma.
Lager was not injured in the crash.
