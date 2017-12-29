Born without limbs, Eagle boy leads an inspiring life
Bowen Toomey was born in 2008 without arms or legs, given up by his birth mother in Serbia and placed in a government-run orphanage. He was adopted by an Eagle family in 2010 and has inspired people in the community and around the world. He even competed in a triathlon last summer.
Yuqing ZhuThe Idaho Statesman
