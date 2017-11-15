McClatchy
McClatchy

Local

Nampa police are afraid recent BB gun vandalism could continue. Do you have information?

By Michael Katz

mkatz@idahostatesman.com

November 15, 2017 4:56 PM

The Boise Police Department has reported at least 34 windows of businesses and vehicles having been vandalized by what appear to be BB guns or pellet guns since Oct. 18.

Now Nampa faces the same problem.

The Nampa Police Department told the Idaho Statesman that between 8-10 businesses have had their windows shot since Oct. 25, with reports coming in as recently as last week. While there is no definitive evidence of a connection between the vandalism in the two cities, Patrol Sgt. Rob Wiggins wouldn’t be shocked to learn of one.

“We don’t know that specifically… we don’t know other than the time frame (matches),” Wiggins said. “But it doesn’t take a rocket scientist to figure out (they’re likely connected).”

Wiggins also voiced concern that the vandalism could continue into the future.

Beginning on the night of Oct. 25, Nampa businesses on Caldwell Boulevard, Garrity Boulevard, 12th Avenue and 12th Avenue Road were affected, Wiggins said. A similar spree occurred in Boise Oct. 24-25 on State Street and the downtown area.

Nampa police do not have any leads at this time, Wiggins said, as surveillance at the businesses only have video of the inside. The suspects from the initial spree in Boise on Oct. 18 were seen driving a blue or dark green Ford Explorer or Chevrolet SUV, according to witnesses.

If you have information on the vandalism in either Nampa or Boise, contact the respective police departments. The Nampa Police Department can be reached at 208-468-5680. The Boise Police Department can be reached at 208-570-6000.

Michael Katz: 208-377-6444, @MichaelLKatz

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Boise State President Kustra: Changes in society meant changes for BSU

    In 2014, we sat down with Bob Kustra, president of Boise State University, to dig in on why Idaho tuition rates continued to rise. Here's part of that interview.

Boise State President Kustra: Changes in society meant changes for BSU

Boise State President Kustra: Changes in society meant changes for BSU 1:05

Boise State President Kustra: Changes in society meant changes for BSU
What does six months' worth of citywide composting look like? See Boise's from above 0:19

What does six months' worth of citywide composting look like? See Boise's from above
Hidden history: Boisean finds hundreds of old ammo boxes in his walls 0:57

Hidden history: Boisean finds hundreds of old ammo boxes in his walls

View More Video