Nampa police are afraid recent BB gun vandalism could continue. Do you have information?

The Boise Police Department has reported at least 34 windows of businesses and vehicles having been vandalized by what appear to be BB guns or pellet guns since Oct. 18.
Now Nampa faces the same problem.
The Nampa Police Department told the Idaho Statesman that between 8-10 businesses have had their windows shot since Oct. 25, with reports coming in as recently as last week. While there is no definitive evidence of a connection between the vandalism in the two cities, Patrol Sgt. Rob Wiggins wouldn’t be shocked to learn of one.
“We don’t know that specifically… we don’t know other than the time frame (matches),” Wiggins said. “But it doesn’t take a rocket scientist to figure out (they’re likely connected).”
Wiggins also voiced concern that the vandalism could continue into the future.
Beginning on the night of Oct. 25, Nampa businesses on Caldwell Boulevard, Garrity Boulevard, 12th Avenue and 12th Avenue Road were affected, Wiggins said. A similar spree occurred in Boise Oct. 24-25 on State Street and the downtown area.
Nampa police do not have any leads at this time, Wiggins said, as surveillance at the businesses only have video of the inside. The suspects from the initial spree in Boise on Oct. 18 were seen driving a blue or dark green Ford Explorer or Chevrolet SUV, according to witnesses.
If you have information on the vandalism in either Nampa or Boise, contact the respective police departments. The Nampa Police Department can be reached at 208-468-5680. The Boise Police Department can be reached at 208-570-6000.
Michael Katz: 208-377-6444, @MichaelLKatz
Comments