Idaho doctor wanted to perform surgeries for transgender women. Here’s what happened.

White House says "everyone is agreed" upon conclusions regarding transgender bathrooms At the daily White House press briefing on Feb. 24, press secretary Sean Spicer answered a question regarding the conflicts in the White House over a change to policy regarding transgender bathrooms in schools and other government buildings. At the daily White House press briefing on Feb. 24, press secretary Sean Spicer answered a question regarding the conflicts in the White House over a change to policy regarding transgender bathrooms in schools and other government buildings. White House

