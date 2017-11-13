More Videos

  Boiseans can now have their yard waste converted to compost

    Boise residents can now toss their yard waste and organics into green-lidded bins provided by the city. The program keeps added waste from entering the landfill. Republic Services transports the material to a composting facility south of Boise at Twenty Mile South Farm in a partnership with Boise City. The organic material is processed for 55-60 days and should be available this fall to city residents.

Boise residents can now toss their yard waste and organics into green-lidded bins provided by the city. The program keeps added waste from entering the landfill. Republic Services transports the material to a composting facility south of Boise at Twenty Mile South Farm in a partnership with Boise City. The organic material is processed for 55-60 days and should be available this fall to city residents.
Boise residents can now toss their yard waste and organics into green-lidded bins provided by the city. The program keeps added waste from entering the landfill. Republic Services transports the material to a composting facility south of Boise at Twenty Mile South Farm in a partnership with Boise City. The organic material is processed for 55-60 days and should be available this fall to city residents. Darin Oswald doswald@idahostatesman.com

Local

Boise composters, here’s how to get your hands on some of that gardening gold

By Nicole Blanchard

nblanchard@idahostatesman.com

November 13, 2017 3:08 PM

Boiseans participating in the city’s curbside composting program can now reap what they’ve sown — or thrown away.

On Saturday, Nov. 18, residents can visit any of four locations in Boise to receive prepared compost for free. Here are the pickup locations:

  • Idaho Transportation Department, 3311 S. State St. (This location will have larger quantities of compost.)
  • Idaho Botanical Garden, 2355 Old Penitentiary Road. (This location will have larger quantities of compost.)
  • Whitney Elementary School, 1609 S. Owyhee St.
  • Boise Urban Garden School (BUGS), 2995 N. Five Mile Road.

Pickup goes from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. unless a location runs out of compost early. If you want to pick up some compost for yourself, you must bring your own collection containers and shovels, Boise officials said in a news release. You’ll also be responsible for loading your own compost. Staff at each site will ask for your address to confirm your residency.

Beginning Monday, Nov. 20, self-serve pickup will be available from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the following locations:

  • Boise WaterShed, 11818 W. Joplin Road, Monday through Friday.
  • Idaho Botanical Garden, 2355 Old Penitentiary Road, Monday through Sunday.

The compost is not available commercially.

According to the news release, the city’s compost project has diverted 18 million pounds of waste material from the county landfill since it started in June. The broken-down waste can be a boon to gardens and yards.

“We’re thrilled that we are now able to share such high-quality compost with the citizens who have embraced this new program,” said Boise Public Works Director Steve Burgos in the release. “The amount of compostable material received through the program has exceeded all expectations, and is truly a testament to the commitment of Boise citizens to practice sustainability and waste reduction.”

