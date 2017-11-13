More Videos

Hidden history: Boisean finds hundreds of old ammo boxes in his walls 0:57

Hidden history: Boisean finds hundreds of old ammo boxes in his walls

Pause
Boise find: Hidden military history 0:57

Boise find: Hidden military history

1907 church is renovated in Boise's North End 6:17

1907 church is renovated in Boise's North End

From Kansas to Trump's voter commission: Who is Kris Kobach? 2:58

From Kansas to Trump's voter commission: Who is Kris Kobach?

Boise State coach Bryan Harsin on 'unforgettable' win over Colorado State 8:27

Boise State coach Bryan Harsin on 'unforgettable' win over Colorado State

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 3:05

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport

Can’t afford a lawyer? Concordia Law students in Boise might be able to help 1:41

Can’t afford a lawyer? Concordia Law students in Boise might be able to help

Top plays from the high school football state quarterfinals 3:11

Top plays from the high school football state quarterfinals

Leon Rice weighs in on Boise State football's late-night thriller 1:39

Leon Rice weighs in on Boise State football's late-night thriller

A conversation about free speech, academic freedom at Boise State 1:08

A conversation about free speech, academic freedom at Boise State

  • Boise find: Hidden military history

    Colby Patchin, a Boise business owner, found hundreds of empty ammo boxes when he tore down an old building on his Garden City property.

Colby Patchin, a Boise business owner, found hundreds of empty ammo boxes when he tore down an old building on his Garden City property. awebb@idahostatesman.com
Colby Patchin, a Boise business owner, found hundreds of empty ammo boxes when he tore down an old building on his Garden City property. awebb@idahostatesman.com

Local

When he saw what held up this building’s walls, ‘I knew I had something special’

By Anna Webb

awebb@idahostatesman.com

November 13, 2017 2:58 PM

Construction and demolition projects often come with surprises. Colby Patchin, owner of Boise Pottery, got an interesting one when crews demolished an old building on his property at 3831 Chinden Blvd. in Garden City.

They found nearly 400 empty wooden munitions boxes that made up the interiors of the building’s walls.

Patchin is moving Boise Pottery from its current site at 102 N. Orchard St. in Boise to the new location — the former site of Garden City Furniture, which closed in 2017. The old boxes are now stacked up inside another building on the site that will remain.

“I knew I had something special,” Patchin said.

Empty boxes
The old wooden boxes found inside a wall of a Garden City building once held anti-tank mines. Now their new owner, Colby Patchin, who found them on his property, is eager to find collectors who might be interested in the boxes.
awebb@idahostatesman.com Anna Webb

The boxes, as their painted black and yellow labels attest, once held anti-tank mines and fuses (spelled “fuze” on the boxes). A few have yellowed instruction cards pinned inside that tell a user to “place mine on ground, roadway, etc. (fuze side up).”

Jeff Packer, director and chief curator of the Idaho Military Museum in Boise, said he believes the boxes were made during World War II or the Korean War. It was common, he said, for people in communities near military bases to repurpose old ammo boxes and other items as building materials. The Gowen Field site was authorized as an air base in 1940.

But finding 400 boxes in one place is “a little higher than what you’ll normally see,” Packer said.

Patchin is trying to figure out what the boxes are worth and what to do with them. Boxes of this sort appeal to collectors and military re-enactors, he said.

The demolition turned up other prizes, including massive square wooden beams that one of Packer’s relatives, a woodworker, is turning into tables.

Patchin plans a grand opening for Boise Pottery in the spring.

Anna Webb: 208-377-6431

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Hidden history: Boisean finds hundreds of old ammo boxes in his walls 0:57

Hidden history: Boisean finds hundreds of old ammo boxes in his walls

Pause
Boise find: Hidden military history 0:57

Boise find: Hidden military history

1907 church is renovated in Boise's North End 6:17

1907 church is renovated in Boise's North End

From Kansas to Trump's voter commission: Who is Kris Kobach? 2:58

From Kansas to Trump's voter commission: Who is Kris Kobach?

Boise State coach Bryan Harsin on 'unforgettable' win over Colorado State 8:27

Boise State coach Bryan Harsin on 'unforgettable' win over Colorado State

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 3:05

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport

Can’t afford a lawyer? Concordia Law students in Boise might be able to help 1:41

Can’t afford a lawyer? Concordia Law students in Boise might be able to help

Top plays from the high school football state quarterfinals 3:11

Top plays from the high school football state quarterfinals

Leon Rice weighs in on Boise State football's late-night thriller 1:39

Leon Rice weighs in on Boise State football's late-night thriller

A conversation about free speech, academic freedom at Boise State 1:08

A conversation about free speech, academic freedom at Boise State

  • Hidden history: Boisean finds hundreds of old ammo boxes in his walls

    Colby Patchin got a big surprise when crews knocked down an unused building on property he owns on Chinden Boulevard in Garden City, hundreds of empty World War II/Korean War-era ammunition boxes.

Hidden history: Boisean finds hundreds of old ammo boxes in his walls

View More Video