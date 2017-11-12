Turning this old church into an arts school has taken 10 years and isn’t done. Why?

More Videos 2:44 Women veterans reflect on life in the service to a life of service Pause 6:17 1907 church is renovated in Boise's North End 2:58 From Kansas to Trump's voter commission: Who is Kris Kobach? 3:13 Statesman photographer Kyle Green shares some of his best work 8:27 Boise State coach Bryan Harsin on 'unforgettable' win over Colorado State 1:34 Creepy insects and reptiles and mammals, oh my! 1:08 A conversation about free speech, academic freedom at Boise State 1:39 Leon Rice weighs in on Boise State football's late-night thriller 8:42 'I don't think I can really explain it': Boise State players reflect on OT win at Colorado State 1:41 Can’t afford a lawyer? Concordia Law students in Boise might be able to help Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

1907 church is renovated in Boise's North End Treasure Valley Institute for Children's Arts, better known as TRICA, is hopefully nearing the end of a decade-long fundraiser to renovate a 1907 church building in Boise's North End into a top-flight children's art school. Director Jon Swarthout, the guiding force behind the project, hopes the school may be open by the end of 2018. Treasure Valley Institute for Children's Arts, better known as TRICA, is hopefully nearing the end of a decade-long fundraiser to renovate a 1907 church building in Boise's North End into a top-flight children's art school. Director Jon Swarthout, the guiding force behind the project, hopes the school may be open by the end of 2018. Treasure Valley Institute for Children's Arts

Treasure Valley Institute for Children's Arts, better known as TRICA, is hopefully nearing the end of a decade-long fundraiser to renovate a 1907 church building in Boise's North End into a top-flight children's art school. Director Jon Swarthout, the guiding force behind the project, hopes the school may be open by the end of 2018. Treasure Valley Institute for Children's Arts