Treasure Valley closures for Veterans Day

What’s open and closed Friday (Veterans Day observed):
▪ Schools, universities and colleges will be open.
▪ Federal offices will be closed. City, county and state offices may be open. Call ahead.
▪ Treasure Valley libraries may be closed Friday or Saturday. Call ahead.
▪ Post offices will be closed Friday and no mail will be delivered, except Express Mail. Normal schedules resume Saturday.
▪ Trash collection will operate normal schedules.
▪ ValleyRide city buses will run their normal schedule.
▪ State liquor stores will be open. Contract stores may be open.
▪ Most malls, stores and supermarkets will be open.
▪ Most banks will be closed. Some banks inside grocery stores may be open; check with your branch.
Comments