November 8, 2017 5:14 PM

Treasure Valley closures for Veterans Day

What’s open and closed Friday (Veterans Day observed):

▪  Schools, universities and colleges will be open.

▪  Federal offices will be closed. City, county and state offices may be open. Call ahead.

▪  Treasure Valley libraries may be closed Friday or Saturday. Call ahead.

▪  Post offices will be closed Friday and no mail will be delivered, except Express Mail. Normal schedules resume Saturday.

▪  Trash collection will operate normal schedules.

▪  ValleyRide city buses will run their normal schedule.

▪  State liquor stores will be open. Contract stores may be open.

▪  Most malls, stores and supermarkets will be open.

▪  Most banks will be closed. Some banks inside grocery stores may be open; check with your branch.

