Meridian driver turns himself in after police release video of hit-and-run

The driver in a hit-and-run crash that injured a 15-year-old girl near Mountain View High School on Monday morning turned himself in hours after police released surveillance video of the crash Tuesday afternoon.
Kyle James Sheldon, 48, called police and was arrested late Tuesday at his home in the 800 block of East Fallingbranch Drive in Meridian. He told police he recognized his car on the news.
He’s charged with a felony for leaving the scene of an accident resulting in injury.
Sheldon has a 2014 conviction for texting while driving and for failing to use a safety restraint.
The girl was hit while crossing with a traffic signal at Locust Grove Road and East Mastiff Street about 7 a.m., police said. She was hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries.
About 41 seconds into the video that police sent out Tuesday, Sheldon’s vehicle enters the crosswalk at the intersection where the crash occurred, then swerves and continues south. Several seconds later, a person rushes into the crosswalk to help the victim.
