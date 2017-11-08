Meridian driver turns himself in after police release video of hit-and-run

More Videos

The Buzz with Buzz: The Koch brothers, money and politics 2:59

The Buzz with Buzz: The Koch brothers, money and politics

Pause
Meridian police released video of driver involved in hit and run 1:10

Meridian police released video of driver involved in hit and run

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 3:05

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport

His U.S. visa was rejected three times. Now, he is the CEO of Micron. 1:48

His U.S. visa was rejected three times. Now, he is the CEO of Micron.

Virginia's newly-elected openly transgender state representative: Discrimination is a disqualifier 2:56

Virginia's newly-elected openly transgender state representative: Discrimination is a disqualifier

Yantis death: Idaho State Police dashcam provides details on shooting 3:23

Yantis death: Idaho State Police dashcam provides details on shooting

Celebrate Mexico’s Day of the Dead in Boise with face painting and altars 1:02

Celebrate Mexico’s Day of the Dead in Boise with face painting and altars

Bowe Bergdahl attorney reacts to sentencing, again criticizes Trump statements 2:16

Bowe Bergdahl attorney reacts to sentencing, again criticizes Trump statements

A QB catch and other top plays from Boise State-Nevada 1:22

A QB catch and other top plays from Boise State-Nevada

Capital grad helps save Montana against NAU 2:12

Capital grad helps save Montana against NAU

  • Meridian police looking driver involved in hit and run

    Meridian police are looking for a white car believed to be involved in a hit-and-run that injured a 15-year-old near Mountain View High on Nov. 6. About 41 seconds into the video, the suspect's white car enters the crosswalk, swerves and continues south.

Meridian police are looking for a white car believed to be involved in a hit-and-run that injured a 15-year-old near Mountain View High on Nov. 6. About 41 seconds into the video, the suspect's white car enters the crosswalk, swerves and continues south. Provided by the Meridian Police Department
Meridian police are looking for a white car believed to be involved in a hit-and-run that injured a 15-year-old near Mountain View High on Nov. 6. About 41 seconds into the video, the suspect's white car enters the crosswalk, swerves and continues south. Provided by the Meridian Police Department

Local

Meridian driver turns himself in after police release video of hit-and-run

By Nicole Blanchard

nblanchard@idahostatesman.com

November 08, 2017 7:59 AM

The driver in a hit-and-run crash that injured a 15-year-old girl near Mountain View High School on Monday morning turned himself in hours after police released surveillance video of the crash Tuesday afternoon.

Kyle James Sheldon, 48, called police and was arrested late Tuesday at his home in the 800 block of East Fallingbranch Drive in Meridian. He told police he recognized his car on the news.

He’s charged with a felony for leaving the scene of an accident resulting in injury.

Sheldon has a 2014 conviction for texting while driving and for failing to use a safety restraint.

The girl was hit while crossing with a traffic signal at Locust Grove Road and East Mastiff Street about 7 a.m., police said. She was hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries.

About 41 seconds into the video that police sent out Tuesday, Sheldon’s vehicle enters the crosswalk at the intersection where the crash occurred, then swerves and continues south. Several seconds later, a person rushes into the crosswalk to help the victim.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

The Buzz with Buzz: The Koch brothers, money and politics 2:59

The Buzz with Buzz: The Koch brothers, money and politics

Pause
Meridian police released video of driver involved in hit and run 1:10

Meridian police released video of driver involved in hit and run

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 3:05

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport

His U.S. visa was rejected three times. Now, he is the CEO of Micron. 1:48

His U.S. visa was rejected three times. Now, he is the CEO of Micron.

Virginia's newly-elected openly transgender state representative: Discrimination is a disqualifier 2:56

Virginia's newly-elected openly transgender state representative: Discrimination is a disqualifier

Yantis death: Idaho State Police dashcam provides details on shooting 3:23

Yantis death: Idaho State Police dashcam provides details on shooting

Celebrate Mexico’s Day of the Dead in Boise with face painting and altars 1:02

Celebrate Mexico’s Day of the Dead in Boise with face painting and altars

Bowe Bergdahl attorney reacts to sentencing, again criticizes Trump statements 2:16

Bowe Bergdahl attorney reacts to sentencing, again criticizes Trump statements

A QB catch and other top plays from Boise State-Nevada 1:22

A QB catch and other top plays from Boise State-Nevada

Capital grad helps save Montana against NAU 2:12

Capital grad helps save Montana against NAU

  • Meridian police released video of driver involved in hit and run

    Meridian police are looking for a white car believed to be involved in a hit-and-run that injured a 15-year-old near Mountain View High on Nov. 6. About 41 seconds into the video, the suspect's white car enters the crosswalk, swerves and continues south.

Meridian police released video of driver involved in hit and run

View More Video