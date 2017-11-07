Local

Is Idaho fat compared to the rest of the country? What do you think?

By Michael Katz

mkatz@idahostatesman.com

November 07, 2017 4:35 PM

Pat yourself on the back, Idahoans. There are only 14 states in the entire U.S. healthier than the Gem State.

WalletHub, a personal financing website, used data from all 50 states and the District of Columbia in order to create a list of “fattest states,” which was released Tuesday. Taken into account were 19 different metrics spanning obesity and overweight prevalence, related health problems and level of fitness. Points were given for the different criteria and totaled; the higher the score, the unhealthier the state. The highest possible score was 100.

The verdict? Idaho ranks a solid 36th with a total score of 47.89. It trails Washington, D.C., in addition to the states it’s behind.

Taking home healthiest honors was Colorado, with a total score of 39.87. Rounding out the top five were Massachusetts (43.30), Utah (43.72), Hawaii (43.94) and Montana (44.57).

Mississippi has some work to do, as the Magnolia State finished with a score of 66.44. Rounding out the “fat five” were West Virginia (65.55), Tennessee (61.90), Arkansas (61.72) and Louisiana (60.64).

According to the latest data from the National Center for Health Statistics, 39.8 percent of adults are considered obese, with that number increasing to 42.8 percent among middle-age adults.

Michael Katz: 208-377-6444, @MichaelLKatz

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • His U.S. visa was rejected three times. Now, he is the CEO of Micron.

    Sanjay Mehrotra, co-founder of SanDisk, became the CEO of Micron Technology in May. Born in India, Mehrotra came to the US for higher education.

His U.S. visa was rejected three times. Now, he is the CEO of Micron.

His U.S. visa was rejected three times. Now, he is the CEO of Micron. 1:48

His U.S. visa was rejected three times. Now, he is the CEO of Micron.
Check out the highlights of Boise State Homecoming Parade 2017 1:10

Check out the highlights of Boise State Homecoming Parade 2017
Bowe Bergdahl attorney reacts to sentencing, again criticizes Trump statements 2:16

Bowe Bergdahl attorney reacts to sentencing, again criticizes Trump statements

View More Video