Arrest made in weekend stabbing in Ontario

November 06, 2017

The Ontario Police arrested a suspect in the stabbing of a 21-year-old man at the McDaniel’s Mobile Home Park.

John Jacob Riggs, 31, of Ontario, was arrested the same day in the area of the 600 block S.E. 6th Avenue, Ontario, and is in the Malheur County Jail charged with attempted homicide and assault.

The incident happened on Friday Nov. 4, according to police department released sent out on Monday.

The victim had multiple wounds and initially was in critical condition. He has since been transferred to a Boise hospital where he is now stable. His identity has not be released.

