‘It’s all about tradition and legacy’ at Boise’s Veterans Day parade

Milo Gross honors both his great-grandfathers by wearing their World War II Army uniforms. His maternal great-grandfather was Clair Kilton, one of the parade's grand marshals, who passed away on Oct. 31, just days before the parade. "It's neat to represent them," he said. "It feels nice." Boise honored veterans past, present and future at the annual Veterans Day Parade on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017. Katherine Jones kjones@idahostatesman.com