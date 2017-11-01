Child, adult found dead in Elmore hunting camp of apparent carbon monoxide poisoning

Two hunters, one adult and one juvenile, were found dead in an Elmore County campsite on Sunday of apparent carbon monoxide poisoning, according to an Elmore County Sheriff’s Office press release.
Officials responded to a report of overdue hunters and found the two camped in the Atlanta/Middle Fork Road area. Neither has been identified “out of respect and privacy for the family,” law enforcement said.
Elmore County officials didn’t expand on what may have caused the carbon monoxide poisoning. No foul play is suspected.
Comments