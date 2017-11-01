Mother finds bag of marijuana in 6-year-old Nampa boy’s trick-or-treat bag, police say

A Nampa woman on Tuesday night found a bag of marijuana amongst her 6-year-old son’s Halloween treats, according to a Nampa Police Department press release.
Police said the woman was going through her son’s candy bag and found a small plastic baggie that appeared to contain marijuana. She brought the baggie to NPD, where it tested presumptive positive for marijuana.
The mother told police their trick-or-treating route was in the Sterling Meadows subdivision off Lone Star Road between North Middleton Road and Midland Boulevard. It wasn’t immediately clear which house may have provided the baggie.
Police have sent the baggie that contained the drugs to a lab to be fingerprint tested while they continue to investigate.
NPD asked anyone with information about the incident to call police at 208-465-2257 or provided anonymous information through Crime Stoppers at 208-343-COPS, online at 343COPS.com or through the P3 app.
NPD also urged parents to inspect all candy that their children receive while trick-or-treating, and to throw out anything that appears to have been tampered with.
