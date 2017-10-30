A Toyota Prius crashed into the storefront of Rock Hard Granite, 1718 W. Main St., Boise, on Monday evening after a collision with another car.
Two cars collide near Downtown Boise sending one into a building

By Dana Oland

doland@idahostatesman.com

October 30, 2017 9:24 PM

The Boise police and fire departments responded to a two-car accident at the intersection of 17th and Main streets about 8 p.m. Monday.

The collision between a Toyota Prius and a Chevrolet HHR sent the Prius crashing into the glass storefront of Rock Hard Granite, 1718 W. Main St. in Boise, said Boise Fire Department captain Tom Moore.

The driver of the Prius suffered minor injuries and was transported to a hospital. The Chevy driver and several employees who were working late at Rock Hard were unhurt. The crash still is being investigated.

Dana Oland: 208-377-6442, @DanaOland

