Payette man dies in a single car accident north of Riggins

Chet D. Johnson, 31, of Payette, died in a single car accident near milepost 198 on Highway 95, early Saturday morning, according to a release from the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office.
Johnson was southbound in a 2001 Dodge pickup pulling an empty gooseneck livestock trailer when he went off the east side of the highway impacting a rock wall.
Johnson was not wearing a seat belt and died at the scene. The sheriff’s office is looking into whether alcohol was involved.
