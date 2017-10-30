Chet D. Johnson
Payette man dies in a single car accident north of Riggins

By Dana Oland

doland@idahostatesman.com

October 30, 2017 5:06 PM

Chet D. Johnson, 31, of Payette, died in a single car accident near milepost 198 on Highway 95, early Saturday morning, according to a release from the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office.

Johnson was southbound in a 2001 Dodge pickup pulling an empty gooseneck livestock trailer when he went off the east side of the highway impacting a rock wall.

Johnson was not wearing a seat belt and died at the scene. The sheriff’s office is looking into whether alcohol was involved.

Dana Oland: 208-377-6442, @DanaOland

