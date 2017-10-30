The Elmore County Sheriff’s Office boat crew responded to a report of a vehicle in Anderson Ranch Reservoir Saturday night.
The Elmore County Sheriff’s Office boat crew responded to a report of a vehicle in Anderson Ranch Reservoir Saturday night. Elmore County Search & Rescue
The Elmore County Sheriff’s Office boat crew responded to a report of a vehicle in Anderson Ranch Reservoir Saturday night. Elmore County Search & Rescue

Local

Woman ejected, man escapes sinking SUV after 150-foot plunge into reservoir

By Katy Moeller

kmoeller@idahostatesman.com

October 30, 2017 2:13 PM

Two people survived a weekend crash into Anderson Ranch Reservoir in Elmore County — and their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening, Elmore County Sheriff Mike Hollinshead said Monday. Both victims were taken by ground ambulance to a local hospital.

The cause of the Saturday night crash remains under investigation.

A woman was ejected from a truck that veered off of Fall Creek Road near Anderson Ranch Dam and rolled down a 150-foot cliff into the water, according to the sheriff’s office. The man who was driving the truck was able to get out of the vehicle before it sank.

“When it hit the water, he was able to crawl out through a window,” Hollinshead said. There were civilians on shore that aided the crash victims until members of the Elmore County Search & Rescue Team arrived.

“The civilian first responders are the true heroes of this rescue operation!!” the Search & Rescue group said on their Facebook page. “They were quick to respond and helped to save their lives.”

The sheriff described Fall Creek Road as a one-lane dirt road. The vehicle has been pulled out of the reservoir.

Katy Moeller: 208-377-6413, @KatyMoeller

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • A look at Boise’s fall colors through the lens of our photographers

    What does the City of Trees look like in late October? Yes,the weather is getting cold, and leaves are changing colors.

A look at Boise’s fall colors through the lens of our photographers

A look at Boise’s fall colors through the lens of our photographers 1:35

A look at Boise’s fall colors through the lens of our photographers
The closing of a Boise neighborhood icon 1:20

The closing of a Boise neighborhood icon
Navigating the new State Street turn 5:25

Navigating the new State Street turn

View More Video