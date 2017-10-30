Woman ejected, man escapes sinking SUV after 150-foot plunge into reservoir

Two people survived a weekend crash into Anderson Ranch Reservoir in Elmore County — and their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening, Elmore County Sheriff Mike Hollinshead said Monday. Both victims were taken by ground ambulance to a local hospital.
The cause of the Saturday night crash remains under investigation.
A woman was ejected from a truck that veered off of Fall Creek Road near Anderson Ranch Dam and rolled down a 150-foot cliff into the water, according to the sheriff’s office. The man who was driving the truck was able to get out of the vehicle before it sank.
“When it hit the water, he was able to crawl out through a window,” Hollinshead said. There were civilians on shore that aided the crash victims until members of the Elmore County Search & Rescue Team arrived.
“The civilian first responders are the true heroes of this rescue operation!!” the Search & Rescue group said on their Facebook page. “They were quick to respond and helped to save their lives.”
The sheriff described Fall Creek Road as a one-lane dirt road. The vehicle has been pulled out of the reservoir.
Katy Moeller: 208-377-6413, @KatyMoeller
Comments