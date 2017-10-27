Watch five years of JUMP construction come to life in one minute

More Videos 1:01 Time-lapse video shows the rise of Idaho's tallest building at 8th & Main in Downtown Boise Pause 1:48 This Pac-Man corn maze in Meridian caught CNN's attention 1:13 Watch 5 years of JUMP construction in 1 time-lapse minute 1:31 Tree expert says Boise sequoia is doing well after being moved last spring 1:51 Failure to stop at Fish & Game check station is a crime 0:39 Time lapse shows sun tracking as it is eclipsed at Boise Depot 2:14 14-yr-old dog recovers after missing 289 days in the wilderness 1:11 Northwest retailer Bi-Mart gets ready to open its latest store in Kuna 2:21 Upset by loose dog, man's threat lands him in handcuffs 0:44 'Go straight to hell,' Idaho senator tells apparent critic at county fair Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Watch 5 years of JUMP construction in 1 time-lapse minute A time-lapse video shows the construction of Jack's Urban Meeting Place (JUMP) rise in Downtown Boise from the ground up with the adjoining J.R. Simplot Company headquarters. The first frame in the sequence was recorded Sept. 26, 2012. A time-lapse video shows the construction of Jack's Urban Meeting Place (JUMP) rise in Downtown Boise from the ground up with the adjoining J.R. Simplot Company headquarters. The first frame in the sequence was recorded Sept. 26, 2012. Darin Oswald doswald@idahostatesman.com

