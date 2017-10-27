Jesus Gomez
Jesus Gomez Canyon County Public Information
Jesus Gomez Canyon County Public Information

Nampa man sentenced after sex with three teens

By Michael Katz

mkatz@idahostatesman.com

October 27, 2017 11:05 AM

A Nampa man was sentenced to up to 15 years in prison Thursday for sexual battery of a minor.

Jesus Gomez, 28, was arrested on a felony warrant in March after a Nampa Police investigation revealed he engaged in sexual relations with three teenage girls at his house after an anime convention in June 2016.

Gomez will serve a three-year fixed sentenced followed by up to 12 more years.

He must register as a sex offender, submit DNA to the Idaho database and have no contact with the victims through the duration of the sentence. He was ordered to pay a $5,000 civil penalty, a $1,000 civil fine and court costs.

Michael Katz: 208-377-6444, @MichaelLKatz

