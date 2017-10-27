More Videos

New hotels enhance Downtown Boise 1:30

New hotels enhance Downtown Boise

Pause
Tree expert says Boise sequoia is doing well after being moved last spring 1:31

Tree expert says Boise sequoia is doing well after being moved last spring

14-yr-old dog recovers after missing 289 days in the wilderness 2:14

14-yr-old dog recovers after missing 289 days in the wilderness

This Pac-Man corn maze in Meridian caught CNN's attention 1:48

This Pac-Man corn maze in Meridian caught CNN's attention

She was in prison. Now, she receives a car for free. 1:11

She was in prison. Now, she receives a car for free.

'Go straight to hell,' Idaho senator tells apparent critic at county fair 0:44

'Go straight to hell,' Idaho senator tells apparent critic at county fair

Ironwood Social opens in Garden City 0:53

Ironwood Social opens in Garden City

Week 9 Treasure Valley top high school football plays 2:46

Week 9 Treasure Valley top high school football plays

What does an F-35 sound like off of a Boise runway? Hear it for yourself. 1:41

What does an F-35 sound like off of a Boise runway? Hear it for yourself.

A bird's-eye view of the proposed Downtown Boise stadium site 1:00

A bird's-eye view of the proposed Downtown Boise stadium site

  • Failure to stop at Fish & Game check station is a crime

    Hunters who bypass Idaho Fish & Game check stations could face misdemeanor charges.

Hunters who bypass Idaho Fish & Game check stations could face misdemeanor charges. Idaho Fish & Game
Hunters who bypass Idaho Fish & Game check stations could face misdemeanor charges. Idaho Fish & Game

Local

‘I had to pee’ won’t get you out of misdemeanor charge if you ignore hunter check station

By Katy Moeller

kmoeller@idahostatesman.com

October 27, 2017 7:02 AM

Some of the hunters who blew past an Idaho Fish and Game check station on Idaho 55 just north of Horseshoe Bend on Sunday might have thought they’d get home quicker.

That backfired for some — as officers chased them down.

There were 17 scofflaws, about half of whom were charged with misdemeanors and will face fines from $25 to $1,000. Officers have heard all the excuses.

“I didn’t feel like stopping. I had to pee. I didn’t have anything, so I didn’t want to talk to you,” said Charlie Justus, regional conservation officer for Idaho Fish and Game.

“We had one car that saw the [check station] signs and tried to turn around and leave,” Justus said, noting that he was caught. “He had a closed-season deer.”

Of the roughly 500 hunters that Fish and Game officials talked to Sunday, there were 59 who had deer, elk, fish and/or upland birds. The goal of this check station — called an “enforcement check station” — was to make sure hunters were following state laws, but biologists were there to collect important data on animals (species, sex, age, health, size) and samples to test for chronic wasting disease.

There are only one or two of these major enforcement efforts a year. The number of hunters and animals checked was down from past years, possibly because of snowy and rainy conditions in the mountains, Justus said. The yearling deer harvest was down; the harshness of last winter may have affected fawns.

Fish and Game officials found 36 violations during a 10-hour check station, which was done at an Idaho Transportation Department weigh station. They issued 16 tickets and 20 warnings.

“If people make honest mistakes and they’re truthful about it, we write warnings all the time,” Justus said.

Fish and Game officers need only “articulable suspicion” to pull over vehicles that don’t stop at check stations. The main tipoffs: rifles, camouflage clothing and other hunting gear.

Other violations: failing to leave evidence of the sex, closed deer season, possession of animals harvested by other people, no hunting license, deer not tagged correctly and leaving no evidence of species.

“All of these things in the regulation books. None of this is a surprise to anybody,” Justus said.

Katy Moeller: 208-377-6413, @KatyMoeller

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

New hotels enhance Downtown Boise 1:30

New hotels enhance Downtown Boise

Pause
Tree expert says Boise sequoia is doing well after being moved last spring 1:31

Tree expert says Boise sequoia is doing well after being moved last spring

14-yr-old dog recovers after missing 289 days in the wilderness 2:14

14-yr-old dog recovers after missing 289 days in the wilderness

This Pac-Man corn maze in Meridian caught CNN's attention 1:48

This Pac-Man corn maze in Meridian caught CNN's attention

She was in prison. Now, she receives a car for free. 1:11

She was in prison. Now, she receives a car for free.

'Go straight to hell,' Idaho senator tells apparent critic at county fair 0:44

'Go straight to hell,' Idaho senator tells apparent critic at county fair

Ironwood Social opens in Garden City 0:53

Ironwood Social opens in Garden City

Week 9 Treasure Valley top high school football plays 2:46

Week 9 Treasure Valley top high school football plays

What does an F-35 sound like off of a Boise runway? Hear it for yourself. 1:41

What does an F-35 sound like off of a Boise runway? Hear it for yourself.

A bird's-eye view of the proposed Downtown Boise stadium site 1:00

A bird's-eye view of the proposed Downtown Boise stadium site

  • Tree expert says Boise sequoia is doing well after being moved last spring

    David Cox, a tree expert with Environmental Design who has overseen the health of Boise's 104-year-old, 98-foot tall sequoia, paid a visit Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2017 to see how the tree is doing. Last spring the sequoia was moved from it's spot at St. Luke's hospital in Boise to a new location at Fort Boise Park.

Tree expert says Boise sequoia is doing well after being moved last spring

View More Video