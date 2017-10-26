Who’s the next big star on HGTV? It’s Boise.

Idaho is about to get its first starring role on HGTV, the popular network that spawned hit shows like “Fixer Upper” and “Flip or Flop.”
The new “Restoring Idaho” reality show stars Clint Robertson and Luke Caldwell, two guys from Boise who remodel homes together. They own Timber and Love, a real estate and construction company in Boise.
Their pilot debuted on the home-and-garden network earlier this year, with the name “Boise Boys.”
Since then, the show was rebranded to “Restoring Idaho.” It will premiere on HGTV in March, the network said.
The house-flipping show was picked up for a six-episode first season.
Read more: Fun-loving Boise home renovation duo lands a spot on HGTV
Audrey Dutton: 208-377-6448, @audreydutton
Comments