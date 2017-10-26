Who’s the next big star on HGTV? It’s Boise.

More Videos

Tree expert says Boise sequoia is doing well after being moved last spring 1:31

Tree expert says Boise sequoia is doing well after being moved last spring

Pause
14-yr-old dog recovers after missing 289 days in the wilderness 2:14

14-yr-old dog recovers after missing 289 days in the wilderness

This sweet moment between bride and grandmother will melt your heart. 1:22

This sweet moment between bride and grandmother will melt your heart.

This sweet moment between bride and grandmother will melt your heart 1:22

This sweet moment between bride and grandmother will melt your heart

Here's your first look at the Mormon temple in Meridian 2:29

Here's your first look at the Mormon temple in Meridian

Watch 5,500 LEGO pieces become a model of the Meridian Idaho Temple 1:28

Watch 5,500 LEGO pieces become a model of the Meridian Idaho Temple

New hotels enhance Downtown Boise 1:30

New hotels enhance Downtown Boise

Peek inside an Amazon fulfillment center 1:05

Peek inside an Amazon fulfillment center

The knockout shot that put Idaho's Megan Yett on college volleyball radar 0:52

The knockout shot that put Idaho's Megan Yett on college volleyball radar

What does an F-35 sound like off of a Boise runway? Hear it for yourself. 1:41

What does an F-35 sound like off of a Boise runway? Hear it for yourself.

  • Boise duo stars in pilot HGTV episode remodeling houses

    Clint Robertson and Luke Caldwell are Type A personalities, stars of an upcoming pilot episode called "Boise Boys" that follows their home remodel company, Timber and Love. They're just moving into their new headquarters at Fairview Avenue and South Whitewater Park Blvd.

Clint Robertson and Luke Caldwell are Type A personalities, stars of an upcoming pilot episode called "Boise Boys" that follows their home remodel company, Timber and Love. They're just moving into their new headquarters at Fairview Avenue and South Whitewater Park Blvd. Katherine Jones kjones@idahostatesman.com
Clint Robertson and Luke Caldwell are Type A personalities, stars of an upcoming pilot episode called "Boise Boys" that follows their home remodel company, Timber and Love. They're just moving into their new headquarters at Fairview Avenue and South Whitewater Park Blvd. Katherine Jones kjones@idahostatesman.com

Local

Who’s the next big star on HGTV? It’s Boise.

By Audrey Dutton

adutton@idahostatesman.com

October 26, 2017 3:26 PM

Idaho is about to get its first starring role on HGTV, the popular network that spawned hit shows like “Fixer Upper” and “Flip or Flop.”

The new “Restoring Idaho” reality show stars Clint Robertson and Luke Caldwell, two guys from Boise who remodel homes together. They own Timber and Love, a real estate and construction company in Boise.

Their pilot debuted on the home-and-garden network earlier this year, with the name “Boise Boys.”

Since then, the show was rebranded to “Restoring Idaho.” It will premiere on HGTV in March, the network said.

The house-flipping show was picked up for a six-episode first season.

Read more: Fun-loving Boise home renovation duo lands a spot on HGTV

Audrey Dutton: 208-377-6448, @audreydutton

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Tree expert says Boise sequoia is doing well after being moved last spring 1:31

Tree expert says Boise sequoia is doing well after being moved last spring

Pause
14-yr-old dog recovers after missing 289 days in the wilderness 2:14

14-yr-old dog recovers after missing 289 days in the wilderness

This sweet moment between bride and grandmother will melt your heart. 1:22

This sweet moment between bride and grandmother will melt your heart.

This sweet moment between bride and grandmother will melt your heart 1:22

This sweet moment between bride and grandmother will melt your heart

Here's your first look at the Mormon temple in Meridian 2:29

Here's your first look at the Mormon temple in Meridian

Watch 5,500 LEGO pieces become a model of the Meridian Idaho Temple 1:28

Watch 5,500 LEGO pieces become a model of the Meridian Idaho Temple

New hotels enhance Downtown Boise 1:30

New hotels enhance Downtown Boise

Peek inside an Amazon fulfillment center 1:05

Peek inside an Amazon fulfillment center

The knockout shot that put Idaho's Megan Yett on college volleyball radar 0:52

The knockout shot that put Idaho's Megan Yett on college volleyball radar

What does an F-35 sound like off of a Boise runway? Hear it for yourself. 1:41

What does an F-35 sound like off of a Boise runway? Hear it for yourself.

  • Tree expert says Boise sequoia is doing well after being moved last spring

    David Cox, a tree expert with Environmental Design who has overseen the health of Boise's 104-year-old, 98-foot tall sequoia, paid a visit Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2017 to see how the tree is doing. Last spring the sequoia was moved from it's spot at St. Luke's hospital in Boise to a new location at Fort Boise Park.

Tree expert says Boise sequoia is doing well after being moved last spring

View More Video