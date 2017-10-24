Months after Boise dog’s epic return home, she still shows signs of ‘survival mode’

More Videos 2:14 A sneak peek at what an 'illuminated' 8th Street could look like Pause 2:14 14-yr-old dog recovers after missing 289 days in the wilderness 2:21 Upset by loose dog, man's threat lands him in handcuffs 13:39 Boise State DC Andy Avalos on facing Utah State 1:30 New hotels enhance Downtown Boise 0:46 International tour of tapas at Angell's Bar and Grill Renato 2:46 Week 9 Treasure Valley top high school football plays 1:39 DeMarcus Lawrence's Boise State highlights 2:32 Take a peek inside this elegant, unusual East Boise home 3:18 Deeds battles the Mega Bloody Mary at Homestead Bar & Grill Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

14-yr-old dog recovers after missing 289 days in the wilderness Mo, a 14-year-old Chesapeake Bay Retriever went missing for over 9 months in the Idaho mountains. In June, she was rescued and reunited with her family in Boise. Mo, a 14-year-old Chesapeake Bay Retriever went missing for over 9 months in the Idaho mountains. In June, she was rescued and reunited with her family in Boise. Yuqing Zhu yzhu@mcclatchy.com

Mo, a 14-year-old Chesapeake Bay Retriever went missing for over 9 months in the Idaho mountains. In June, she was rescued and reunited with her family in Boise. Yuqing Zhu yzhu@mcclatchy.com