Records sealed, bond set at $2 M for Twin Falls mom charged in baby killing

TWIN FALLS — Bail was set at $2 million Tuesday for a Twin Falls mother charged with murdering her 20-month-old daughter.
Amanda J. Dunlap, 22, faces charges of first-degree murder and eight felony counts of injury to a child in Twin Falls County Magistrate Court. She's being represented by a public defender.
Judge Thomas D. Kershaw Jr. approved a motion from prosecutors to seal the court records from the public and media, ruling that the details of the case were so "highly intimate" that their publication would be "highly objectionable to a reasonable person."
Authorities have declined to discuss what caused the baby's death. Asked over the weekend, Twin Falls County Prosecutor Grant Loebs struggled to find words: “I wouldn’t know how to answer that.”
In a brief statement issued Saturday, police said Dunlap was arrested late Friday in Ada County. Her baby died Oct. 14 in Boise. The girl lived a week in a Boise hospital after being flown from St. Luke's Magic Valley Medical Center on Oct. 8, when police first began investigating.
According to court records, Dunlap was already facing charges for possessing marijuana and drug paraphernalia at the time of the baby's death.
A preliminary hearing in the murder case is set for Nov. 3.
