Ada County Sheriff
Ada County Sheriff

Local

Records sealed, bond set at $2 M for Twin Falls mom charged in baby killing

TIMES-NEWS

October 24, 2017 6:13 PM

TWIN FALLS — Bail was set at $2 million Tuesday for a Twin Falls mother charged with murdering her 20-month-old daughter.

Amanda J. Dunlap, 22, faces charges of first-degree murder and eight felony counts of injury to a child in Twin Falls County Magistrate Court. She's being represented by a public defender.

Judge Thomas D. Kershaw Jr. approved a motion from prosecutors to seal the court records from the public and media, ruling that the details of the case were so "highly intimate" that their publication would be "highly objectionable to a reasonable person."

Authorities have declined to discuss what caused the baby's death. Asked over the weekend, Twin Falls County Prosecutor Grant Loebs struggled to find words: “I wouldn’t know how to answer that.”

In a brief statement issued Saturday, police said Dunlap was arrested late Friday in Ada County. Her baby died Oct. 14 in Boise. The girl lived a week in a Boise hospital after being flown from St. Luke's Magic Valley Medical Center on Oct. 8, when police first began investigating.

According to court records, Dunlap was already facing charges for possessing marijuana and drug paraphernalia at the time of the baby's death.

A preliminary hearing in the murder case is set for Nov. 3.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • 14-yr-old dog recovers after missing 289 days in the wilderness

    Mo, a 14-year-old Chesapeake Bay Retriever went missing for over 9 months in the Idaho mountains. In June, she was rescued and reunited with her family in Boise.

14-yr-old dog recovers after missing 289 days in the wilderness

14-yr-old dog recovers after missing 289 days in the wilderness 2:14

14-yr-old dog recovers after missing 289 days in the wilderness
She was in prison. Now, she receives a car for free. 1:11

She was in prison. Now, she receives a car for free.

Upset by loose dog, man's threat lands him in handcuffs 2:21

Upset by loose dog, man's threat lands him in handcuffs

View More Video