Keep an eye on your luggage. Someone has been stealing bags from the Boise Airport.

By Michael Katz

mkatz@idahostatesman.com

October 24, 2017 4:00 PM

The Boise Police Department is investigating the theft of at least four bags from the Boise Airport. Evidence suggests the thefts took place on Oct. 8.

The bags likely were taken from baggage claim and from other parts of the airport. The suspect, a white adult male with a slender build and a goatee, was seen around the airport in a surveillance video wearing a trench coat and hat.

Police are also looking for a white female as a person of interest in the case.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (208) 343-COPS (2677), www.343COPS.com, or leave a tip using the “P3 Tips” app for your mobile device.

Michael Katz: 208-377-6444, @MichaelLKatz

