Woman will be returned to Twin Falls to face charges of murdering her child

TWIN FALLS — A woman charged with murdering her 20-month-old daughter will soon be brought back to Twin Falls to face charges.
Twin Falls County Prosecutor Grant Loebs said 22-year-old Amanda Dunlap will be transported to Twin Falls "soon" and will be tried in Twin Falls County.
Dunlap is charged with first-degree murder and eight counts of felony injury to a child and one misdemeanor count.
No court date has been set.
Loebs declined to comment further on the case.
Dunlap was arrested Friday and booked into the Ada County jail early Saturday.
The investigation began Oct. 8 when police were called to St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center about a baby in distress. The child was flown by helicopter to Boise and died on Oct. 14.
In a statement issued Saturday, police said they’d release no more information because they’re continuing to investigate. Loebs said authorities may make more information available this week, depending on the progress of the investigation.
