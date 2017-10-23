A police car flashes its lights.
Boise man died of self-inflicted gunshot wound after rape accusation, coroner says

By Nicole Blanchard

nblanchard@idahostatesman.com

October 23, 2017 11:10 AM

The Ada County Coroner’s Office on Monday morning identified a Boise man as the reported assailant in a Saturday sexual assault who was later found dead in his vehicle.

Marshal Jack Fulp, 32, was found dead in his vehicle in the 3700 block of North Stone Creek Way with a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, according to the coroner’s report. His time of death is 6:15 a.m. Saturday.

According to police, Fulp was the suspect in a reported rape that happened around 2 a.m. Saturday near Compass Drive and Hill Road. When police arrived, Fulp — who was believed to be armed — had left the scene.

Police saw a vehicle matching the description of Fulp’s near North Stone Creek Way and Hill Road around 4:15 a.m., though the driver fled when police approached. Officers did not follow the vehicle.

