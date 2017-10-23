New LED lights to decorate 8th Street bridge, Grove Plaza

Boise is one step closer to getting two new kinds of light show.
The first will light up a bridge. The Boise Department of Arts and History is working with Rocky Mountain Electric, exploring ways to wire Boise’s historic 8th Street railway trestle bridge — now a pedestrian walkway over the Boise River just east of Capitol Boulevard — with nighttime LED lighting.
The cost would range from $50,000 for plain white lights to $90,000 for programmable, multicolored lights that could change with the seasons or for special occasions, said Karl LeClair, the department’s public art program manager. So far, city leaders favor white lights to show off the old bridge’s structure.
There are few details yet about the number of lights, the design of the installation or the cost of operation, though the LED system will be “more sustainable in the long-term than the existing halogen lights that are installed now,” LeClair said.
The Capitol City Development Corp., the city’s urban renewal agency, has committed $50,000 to the project. There’s just one snag. The border of CCDC’s district extends to the exact middle of the 8th Street bridge and no farther. So the agency’s money can pay for projects only on the northern half of the bridge. The city will have to pay for the rest from non-CCDC sources, LeClair said, and is in the midst of finding those dollars.
The bridge lighting is a key part of a larger plan to improve the 8th Street corridor, said Karl Woods, project manager at CCDC. One driver is Boise State University’s satellite campus in the Clearwater Building at 777 W. Main St., north of its main campus.
“There’s been a lot more action on 8th Street” as students travel between the complexes, including walking over the trestle bridge,Woods said. “We’re looking at a few different projects to improve safety and place-making.”
More downtown lights
The second project will brighten the Front Street approach to the Grove Plaza. The Greater Boise Auditorium District is working with a Danish company, Martin, to create a display of colored vertical bars of light on the east side of the original Boise Centre building, now called Boise Centre West.
The lights will be programmable, will be able to change colors and will eventually have a sound element that will be coordinated with the lights and music anticipated for a future installation in the fountain at the center of the Grove Plaza.
“We have approval from CCDC and the city to bring this corridor to life, to make it bright and welcoming,” particularly welcome in the darker, colder months of the year, said Mary-Michael Rodgers, communications manager for GBAD and the Boise Centre.
The light display will cost under $100,000, Rodgers said, and will be covered with funds raised from GBAD’s hotel-room tax. The plan is to have it installed before the end of this year or early in 2018.
Placemaking for progress
A third project, apparently temporary, is a $9,000 painted mural on the pavement at the intersection of 8th and Fulton Streets. The city chose a geometric, zig-zag pattern design proposed by artist Jason Keeble, the co-owner of Trademark, a Boise design and sign company.
The mural is a partnership between the city and the Ada County Highway District to see how well this kind of painted mural stands up to the elements and traffic and whether such street art should become an ongoing program throughout the city. The experiment will last for one year, at which point ACHD will remove Keeble’s mural, LeClair said.
The paint being used is a durable, ACHD-approved paint similar to the paint used for the center stripe on roads, though it won’t be reflective. The city is paying the full cost.
A fourth project is an alley upgrade. CCDC and the highway district plan improvements to the alley near Boise Contemporary Theater at 854 W. Fulton St. They will install permeable pavers and colored concrete.
That is similar to a fifth project: previously reported planned upgrades to the Freak Alley Gallery and Union Block alleys farther north on 8th Street.
Parts of these plans were first reported at boisedev.com.
