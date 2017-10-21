Amanda Jean Dunlap
Woman arrested in Boise Saturday on warrants for murder, injury to children

By Michael Katz

mkatz@idahostatesman.com

October 21, 2017 9:03 AM

A woman was arrested in Boise early Saturday morning on a charge of first-degree murder and nine charges of injury to children, eight of which were felonies.

Amanda Dunlap, 22, was booked at 12:58 a.m. Saturday. She was arrested near Northview Street and Maple Grove, according to Boise police.

The 10 warrants were issued from the Twin Falls Police Department and the Boise Police Department assisted with the arrest, Boise Police Department spokeswoman Haley Williams told the Idaho Statesman.

Dunlap was arrested without incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

