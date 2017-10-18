Marsing High student in custody after report of weapon on campus

An 18-year-old Marsing High School student was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon after authorities received a call that he had a weapon on campus.
Seth Ramirez was still in custody at the Owyhee County Jail as of Wednesday night, the Owyhee County Sheriff’s Office said.
The Sheriff’s Office received a report at 3:04 p.m. that a student had a weapon on campus, and the weapon was recovered without incident or injury, officials said. The Sheriff’s Office did not say what kind of weapon it was.
