Marsing High student in custody after report of weapon on campus

By Michael Katz

October 18, 2017 9:16 PM

An 18-year-old Marsing High School student was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon after authorities received a call that he had a weapon on campus.

Seth Ramirez was still in custody at the Owyhee County Jail as of Wednesday night, the Owyhee County Sheriff’s Office said.

The Sheriff’s Office received a report at 3:04 p.m. that a student had a weapon on campus, and the weapon was recovered without incident or injury, officials said. The Sheriff’s Office did not say what kind of weapon it was.

