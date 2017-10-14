Accident on State Street early Saturday morning leaves one dead

An adult male died in a single-car accident on State Street early Saturday morning, the Boise Police Department said.
The accident happened near Bogart Lane. Officers responded to a rollover at 6:51 a.m. and found the vehicle in a canal. The car was headed westbound on State Street and veered off the right side of the road, police said.
The driver was the only person in the car and was transported to a hospital, where he died. Police said the coroner would release the victim’s identification once proper notification to any family was made.
The investigation is ongoing but early information suggests slick conditions might have been a factor, police said.
Michael Katz: 208-377-6444, @MichaelLKatz
