Boise High is turning a dusty Downtown lot into its field of dreams

Right now, the patch of land at 300 W. Fort St. in Boise’s North End, looks like a big, dusty field. But by August, 2018, the 15-acre site will be transformed into soccer and football fields, a softball diamond and green lawn.
The addition of the athletic complex, which sits blocks from the Boise High campus at 1010 W. Washington St., “addresses a long-standing inequity issue at Boise High compared to our other high schools,” said Dan Hollar, district spokesman. The Boise High campus sits on 11.5 acres. The district’s other high schools, Borah, Capital and Timberline, each sits on between 40 and 50 acres.
The new complex will provide practice space substantially larger than the two-block-long field and track at the historic school’s Downtown location.
The budget for the project is $4.1 million. The initial plan was to spend $2.4 million for the first part of the plan, tearing down existing district buildings on the site, installing utilities and building the soccer fields. The district decided it was in its financial interests to go forward with the overall plan and install the softball and football fields as well. This decision also moved the opening date back from spring of 2018 to summer.
Money is coming from the district’s plant facility fund. Boise High’s enrollment stands at 1,554 students. In addition to sports teams, students will use the new fields in their physical education classes.
The land at Fort Boise that Boise School District is using for the fields once housed the district’s facilities and operations yard. That complex was vacated when the district opened a new operations office on Gowen Road.
In addition to the new practice space, Boise High is getting a renovated gym on its campus as part of a $172 million bond approved by voters in March.
