A police car flashes its lights.
Meridian man arrested for assault after driving vehicle at officers, police say

By Michael Katz

mkatz@idahostatesman.com

October 12, 2017 3:06 PM

A Meridian man was arrested Thursday afternoon for two counts of aggravated assault against two police officers after allegedly driving his vehicle at the officers.

Mitchell Gushwa, 34, revved his engine and drove at officers during a police call Wednesday, according to the Meridian Police Department. Gushwa was arrested at around 2:30 p.m. Thursday at his residence after negotiations failed and he tried to leave his home, police said.

It wasn’t immediately clear if a “shelter in place” order at a trio of nearby schools was related to Gushwa’s arrest.

Three Meridian schools issued the order Thursday at around 1:30 p.m. as police conducted an investigation, according to West Ada School District Spokesman Eric Exline. Rocky Mountain High, Heritage Middle and Paramount Elementary schools were affected. The lockdown was lifted at around 2:30 p.m., Exline said.

Michael Katz: 208-377-6444, @MichaelLKatz

